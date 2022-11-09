Not Say Goodbye

Not Available

1941. October. There are thousands of German troops advancing on Kalinin (now Tver), to open a direct route to Moscow. There are only two thousand people defending the city. No tanks. No artillery. Their only hope to hold o the enemy – is the fth Infantry Division, that is about to go through the Kalinin station. But there are spies out there doing every- thing to prevent this from happening. Major Pavel Tokarev, Head of the Kalinin garrison, is struggling to maintain order in the city. And he himself falls under suspicion of being involved in spy activity.