Not Straight Forward

Jenny Ting follows bon-vivant Tan Vo on ten dates with ten Seattle women. Get up-close and personal with Tan, a self-proclaimed butch virgin, as she turns on the charm for a variety of gals-taking them to restaurants, going for long walks on the beach, and even bringing them back to her apartment. Almost a primer for lesbian dating, this film reveals how different women interact on first dates: they talk about their goals and desires, the characteristics that are important to them in potential girlfriends and all the important details about sex. The viewer gets to be a fly on the wall, with full access to these dates and their intimate discussions, while being challenged to confront your own preconceived notions and misconceptions about lesbians and lesbian dating. This movie expresses what it means to be a lesbian who's part of a proud, diverse community with people who have so much to say and give to the world, even if at times it doesn't appear the world is willing to accept them.