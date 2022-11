Not Available

When their friend Chirpy dies, Daeun, Seojin and Jaewon visit Chirpy's house, only to find out from his father that their dead friend has been cremated and that there will be no funeral. Determined to at least give Chirpy a proper funeral, the children decide to sneak his ashes out of the house. They then bid Chirpy farewell, making apologies and confessing their strange jealousy and secrets.