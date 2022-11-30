Not Available

Not Your Fetish

    This short film explores the fetishisation of identity and the roles that social media, porn and the fashion industry play in perpetuating it. Talulah-Eve - the first transgender contestant on Britain's Next Top Model - speaks openly about her struggles with dating men given she is often viewed merely as an opportunity to experience sex with a trans woman. Mati, an actor who identifies as a lesbian, has experienced both their identity and their relationship being fetishised by strangers. Sophie, a student and journalist, shares her experiences of being fetishised by men who expect her to behave in specific ways due to her Asian background.

