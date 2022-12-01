Not Your Skin

Not Available

What happens when your gender and gender identity don't match? Follow various trans people in this new documentary to find out. Meet Lisa and CJ Foster; Lindsie Carlsen, Nicole Maines and Kylee Uradomo. At first sight average people, navigating trough everyday struggles. But they all have one thing in common. They have one extra struggle to face. They are all entering the world after making the transition to opposite gender. What difficulties they face at home? In relationships? And how is their professional life? Are they able to achieve all they hope for in their careers and in family life? These characters come from all different social backgrounds and range from 10 year old to 70 year old. Their very different experiences should demonstrate the never-ending struggles of transgender individuals to fit in, find understanding and acceptance.