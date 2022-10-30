Not Available

The film follows Kamal and Erin, a pair of husband and wife who are having problems communicating with each other because they can`t conceive a child. On their 10th anniversary, Kamal and Erin decide to go on a vacation in Bako and try to fix their relationship. During their vacation, Erin finds a note which contains Kamal`s plan of committing suicide at the place where he first proposed to Erin. Erin suspects that Kamal has an affair with another woman, and that woman is now pregnant with his child. Erin decides to let Kamal continue with his plan and keeps the suicide note as an alibi.