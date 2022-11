Not Available

Note Out is a 2011 Malayalam comedy film directed by debutant Kutty Naduvil starring Nishan and Mithra Kurian in the lead roles. The music of the film has been composed by Vinu Thomas with lyrics penned by Anil Panachooran. Note Out tells the story of a group of youngsters led by Nishan who lead a care-free life with neither much aspirations nor any definite goals. A smart young girl happened to come across their life which leads to so many unexpected incidents.