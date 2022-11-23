Not Available

"NOTES is a series I started in 1968. NOTE TO ERIK was the second one completed but the footage goes back to 1966 when I saw the footage I loved it but didn't feel ready to deal with it. Seeing Sharon Moss again who had moved to NYC from Storrs, CT inspired me to return to this footage to make a note to a mutual friend ERIK KIVIAT. It took about 2 years for me to feel I could respond to the generosity of her performance and the images I had gathered and shaped in my camera. Sharon Moss and her cats play and dance naked in the snow." - Saul