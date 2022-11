Not Available

A short documentary that tells, through everyday life paintings, the CARA Mineo: the largest center for asylum seekers in Europe, stuck between the warm and clay valleys of Sicilian Calatino. Near the camp fence we meet Mohammad, who wants to run away; Aqib and Malik who dream of reaching Milan and joining its LGBTQI scene; Ibrahim, the hypnotic musician waiting for his documents; Dieudonne “le prophète” who harshly denounces the poor condition of the asylum seekers.