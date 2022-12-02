Not Available

"Notes from the subsurface" interrogates deep subsurface environments and the extremophiles that live within them. The film considershow they can function at extreme depths and pressure within challenging conditions such as highly acidic, high temperature, high radiation, low oxygen and methane heavy environments. Through sci-fi narratives, the film exposes non-human and multi-species perspectives, hidden networks and unheard voices. Beginning with birds-eye-view footage of the Burgess Shale in the Canadian Rockies, the second part of the film takes a science fiction approach. The narrators develop proposals for adapting humans to livein these extreme.