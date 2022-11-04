Not Available

Notes of an Itinerant Performer

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shochiku Co., Ltd.

Uta’s mother died when she was six years old; her father she never met. She was forced to adopt a traveller’s life when her grandmother died, and now she is a dancer and part of a family of actors who travel from town to town, setting up street performances. A way of escape from this marginal existence arises when she gets the chance to move to tea merchant Hiramatsu’s place, where she is asked to teach his daughter to dance.

Cast

Ken UeharaShôtarô Hiramatsu
Kyoko AsagiriNuiko
Toshiaki KonoeShinge
Chôko IidaLandlady
M. UkraintsevSmith
Eiko MiyoshiOtane

