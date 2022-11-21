Nothin' But Trouble

Not Available

Returning home from a nightmarish blind date, Felicia (Stormy Daniels) walks in on her kinky free-spirited roommate, Alice (Asa Akira) as she's engaged in her own "date". Felicia lets them have their fun and goes to a local dive bar for a much needed cocktail. She meets a charming, sexy bartender and although he's younger and not her type, sparks - and clothes - fly.This innocent one-night stand, however, turns into a crazy evening of guns, drugs, kidnapping and a surprise love connection.