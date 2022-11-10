Not Available

Nothing Bad Can Happen

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Junafilm

The young Tore seeks a new life in Hamburg among the religious group called The Jesus Freaks. When he by accident meets a family and helps them to repair their car, he believes that a heavenly wonder has helped him. He starts a friendship with the father of the family, Benno, and soon he moves in with them at their garden plot, not knowing the cruelty there is to come. True to his religious belief Tore stays with them although the increasing violence by Benno is torturing him...

Cast

Sascha Alexander GeršakBenno
Swantje KohlhofSanny
Annika KuhlAstrid
Daniel MichelEule
Uwe Dag BerlinDieter
Christoph JacobiArzt

