Nothing But a Human

A documentary about a young Gender Fluid Artist, Hiten Noonwal, who happens to also belong to the LGBTQ community as well. His journey as an artist started very young as he was growing up in a village situated at the Haryana-Delhi border in a Haryanvi Family. From designing dressing for Local Ramleela Cosplay of his village to reaching NID Ahmedabad as an Apparel Design student showed him a way to use his artistic talent to not only express himself through his art, also to use it as a weapon to fight his social battle and bring awareness in the society.