Not Available

Nothing But Haunts: The Story Behind the Scare, is the first installment of a 13 film documentary series about the nation's best haunted attractions. The Story behind the scare takes you to 12 world class haunted attractions to learn how they got their start, what they are, and some of their most notable features. The film dives into the best aspects that each attraction is known for and goes in areas no other film crews have ventured. See what it's like to be buried alive at Erebus, discover America's best haunted hayride at Headless Horseman, and find out what lies inside Florida's scariest haunted house; The 13th Floor.