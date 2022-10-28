Nothing But the Night

Already three trustees of the Van Traylen fund have died during the last months, looking like suicides. However after a mysterious accident of a bus with the last three trustees and 30 orphan kids in it, police colonel Bingham starts investigating. First question is, how came that the dead bus driver is burnt when there was no fire during the accident? Dr. Ashley uses hypnosis to find the truth about the mysterious happenings.
|Peter Cushing
|Sir Mark Ashley
|Diana Dors
|Anna Harb
|Georgia Brown
|Joan Foster
|Keith Barron
|Dr. Haynes
|Gwyneth Strong
|Mary Valley
|Fulton Mackay
|Cameron
