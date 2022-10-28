1975

Nothing But the Night

  • Crime
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 1975

Studio

Charlemagne Productions

Already three trustees of the Van Traylen fund have died during the last months, looking like suicides. However after a mysterious accident of a bus with the last three trustees and 30 orphan kids in it, police colonel Bingham starts investigating. First question is, how came that the dead bus driver is burnt when there was no fire during the accident? Dr. Ashley uses hypnosis to find the truth about the mysterious happenings.

Cast

Peter CushingSir Mark Ashley
Diana DorsAnna Harb
Georgia BrownJoan Foster
Keith BarronDr. Haynes
Gwyneth StrongMary Valley
Fulton MackayCameron

