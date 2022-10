Not Available

Nothing for Mahala is a comedic film that follows Ace (Thapelo Mokoena) into his deep and unpleasant hole of debt and financial woes. Ace who likes to play the part of the high flier is forced to get money from illegal loan sharks, which eventually lands him into some legal trouble. The result is Ace doing community service at an old age home, where much is learnt about finances, life and what really holds value.