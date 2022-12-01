Not Available

nothing_fucking_matters_II: cuter on the internet.mp4

    Digital intimacy is about exchange, but what is it that it is made of and how are we exchanging it? A PERSONAL PROJECT is a series of online artifacts ranging from videos and erotic stories to photos and snapchats created to expose power dynamics in online, browser-mediated affairs. Who or what controls who's arousal? Who gets paid? Are there different kinds of currency used for pay-outs? Who gets what kind of currency-- is it all equal? Guilt and shame are explored as a possible substance that can be communicated through interface obfuscated online interaction. This project was exhibited in an account on XTUBE until 2019, an amateur porn site. nothing_fucking_matters_II: cuter on the internet.mp4 (2014) is an artifact from that XTUBE channel.

