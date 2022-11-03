Nothing Funny

One day, hospital orderlies, watching corpse in the morgue, recognize film director. Man, even though he died, he begins to remember his life. He made a career making movies, had numerous mistresses, but never realized their dreams. His life was interspersed with many setbacks that enfeebled him from the inside. Although he made a career in film, he was not happy with his life.
|Ewa Błaszczyk
|Beata, żona Adama
|Henryk Bista
|Pirotechnik
|Marek Kondrat
|Reżyser
|Maciej Kozłowski
|Maciek, przyjaciel Adama
|Krzysztof Kowalewski
|Kierownik produkcji filmu "Klęska"
|Piotr Machalica
|Miki, starszy brat Adama
