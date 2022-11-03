Not Available

Nothing Funny

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

One day, hospital orderlies, watching corpse in the morgue, recognize film director. Man, even though he died, he begins to remember his life. He made a career making movies, had numerous mistresses, but never realized their dreams. His life was interspersed with many setbacks that enfeebled him from the inside. Although he made a career in film, he was not happy with his life.

Cast

Ewa BłaszczykBeata, żona Adama
Henryk BistaPirotechnik
Marek KondratReżyser
Maciej KozłowskiMaciek, przyjaciel Adama
Krzysztof KowalewskiKierownik produkcji filmu "Klęska"
Piotr MachalicaMiki, starszy brat Adama

View Full Cast >

Images