Nothing happens and everything happens-- in the simplest of experiences there is a complexity and a vitality unknown and unfelt until the moment when we begin to let its wonder filter into us and flow through our bodies, our minds and our souls. When that happens the ordinary world becomes extraordinary-- the magic of the universe is within each moment and act perceived in as many levels as we can contain. Nothing Happened This Morning attempts to capture this state of unconsciousness in the first twenty minutes of an ordinary--extraordinary morning.