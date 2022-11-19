Nothing is cool

Not Available

This film is interesting albeit very difficult to translate for non Brits. As for the post above regarding the rebellious spirit of generation X in the mid 90's, I'd kindly point out that this film was released in 1991, a far cry from the mid 90's. By the mid 90's NAD was in the process of breaking up. Nirvana they were not. Maybe you meant that by the time gen x-ers got around to accepting that the 80's were over, the mid 90's had arrived and we really got angry and bought new cars with better stereos that played the same music we'd always listened to. Maybe the Ned's discovered that having two bass players and half as many films as albums might be a recipe for disaster.