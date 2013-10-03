2013

Nothing Left to Fear was inspired by the legend of Stull, Kansas. Wendy (Anne Heche), her husband Dan (James Tupper of “Revenge”) and their kids have just moved to the small town of Stull, Kansas, where Dan is the new pastor. But in this sleepy community of friendly neighbors, a horrific series of occurrences awaits them: Their teenage daughter (Rebekah Brandes of Bellflower) is being tormented by grisly visions. Her younger sister (Jennifer Stone of “Wizards Of Waverly Place”) has been marked for a depraved ritual. And deep within the heartland darkness, one of The Seven Gates Of Hell demands the blood of the innocent to unleash the creatures of the damned.