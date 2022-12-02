Nothing Like the Sun

Not Available

In the mid-twentieth century, Alice Mitchell works as a prostitute on the street. After her situation worsens, she unsuccessfully attempts to reconcile with her estranged family over her homosexuality. She takes shelter at a Christian household and wins them over by falsely adopting their faith, despite opposition from their in-law, Lillian. While there, Alice's infatuation with the family's daughter, Annabel, grows. After Lillian reveals Alice's homosexuality, Alice redoubles her efforts to rid herself of it to no avail as she succumbs to a relationship with Annabel. Their relationship is discovered. In desperation, Alice commits to faith instead and starts a relationship with a man, reconciling her with her parents. But she falters when confronted by Annabel again, struggling to decide between leaving with her and remaining with her own family. Through a final confrontation with Lillian, Alice makes her final choice.