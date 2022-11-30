Nothing Meaner: The Story of Dean Lane Skatepark

Not Available

From local rippers to travelling pros: if you skate in Bristol you’ll almost certainly end up at Dean Lane. Our documentary about this legendary park was released to widespread acclaim in the skate scene and has since been watched by hundreds of thousands all over the world. Nothing Meaner started life as an innocent suggestion that someone should make a ‘Best of the Deaner’ montage to mark the 20th anniversary of the Dean Lane Hardcore Funday – an annual skate jam hosted by the locals. That idea quickly snowballed into a 45-minute documentary covering more than 40 years of skateboarding history, beginning in the spring of 1978 when Bristol City Council built Dean Lane skatepark on a hill in the south of the city.