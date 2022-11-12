Nothing to Hide 3: Justine\'s Daughter

Not Available

Having suffered amnesia from a car accident, Ariel can't recall if the erotic episodes that flash through her mind were real or imagined, or a mixture of both. Is the man who claims to be her father relly a client from an exclusive brothel? Is Justine: her mother, her stepmother, or a madam? Is she dreaming or has she become the captive of a bizarre sex game of the rich and perverted? More surreal than real, James Avalon has created another classic in this spellbinding and highly arousing erotic intrigue.