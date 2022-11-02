Noticias de una guerra

Not Available

January 1, 1936, general elections in Spain. Is the second time that women can vote. The electoral campaign shows clearly the differences between left and right. February 1, the 72% of the census has voted. Narrowly wins "Frente Popular". Since that moment, differences between right and left quickly pass from words to deeds. Soon, a militar conspiracy led by general Mola starts, and get the collaboration of chiefs that the Government of the Republic has shifted to peripheral locations: including Franco. Calvo Sotelo and Lieutenant Castillo are killed. The 'Dragon Rapide' flies from London to pick up Franco. The North African troops raise and the war becomes unstoppable.