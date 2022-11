Not Available

Director Stanislav Stanojevic's award-winning drama tells eight stories of people whose human rights have been violated by their governments. Set in Zaire, Uruguay and several European countries, the stories all take place on November 10, 1983. Starring Juliette Andres, Anamaria Castro and Laurence Wistoursky, the film depicts the struggle of unjustly persecuted people trying to hold on to their dignity.