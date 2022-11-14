Notre Faust

Not Available

One of the misfortunes of Boris Vian - and a misfortune for those who love him - is to be born and especially to be dead a bit too soon to have known the new wave. We saw him actor in "A pocket love" and "The Bel Age", Pierre Kast, in "Dangerous Liaisons 1960", Roger Vadim, where he held the role of Prévan, which was like a glove . His friend Prévert had designed him the cardinal's role in "Notre-Dame de Paris" by Delannoy. But never did Boris dare to put on the stage what he had written for the screen: he believed the thing impossible. An episode from the tv-mini-series "Collection rue des ravissantes: Boris Vian fait son cinéma."