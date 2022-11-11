Not Available

In 1962 Yomama Bay the Japanese armed forces destroy yet another giant kaiju. Prof. Hiro Honda, rescues her offspring, whisking the mysterious red egg off to safety in friendly Cincinnati, Ohio. However, as the jet arrives, he accidentally flushes the egg down the toilet. It disappears into the Ohio River. Shaken loose by nuclear testing, the egg is quickly discovered by Dr. Blowheart and his assistant, Dr. Shirley Yujest. The two soon meet Prof. Honda, who tells them that the egg contains a living Notzillasaurus Partiontilldon. The creature will remain small, he explains, as long as it is not exposed to alcohol. But if it is, it will grow hundreds of times larger and attack the nearest city.