Nous, homos de Guyane

Not Available

Their names are Chrys, Emiliano, Moïse, Yannick ... Whether they live in Cayenne or in more remote areas of Guyana, they often face the same insults: dirty makoumé ("dirty homo" in Creole). In this department, homosexuality remains a taboo. To avoid discrimination, insults and family rejection, most men choose to remain as discreet as possible. Some of them even prefer to deny themselves completely, pretending to adhere to the classic pattern: woman and child (ren). This documentary proposes, through several stories and destinies, to tell the situation of the male homosexual community in Guyana, to understand the multiple reasons for this taboo and to highlight those who work to thwart it.