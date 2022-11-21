Not Available

Nova visits Russia for Nova: Top Gun Over Moscow, a thorough look at the sleekest and most powerful Russian jets. In a word, they are tough. These jets are engineered quite differently from their American counterparts. They function well in adverse conditions, able to take off from open dirt fields, and their continuous operation doesn't depend on regular maintenance. The U.S. jet is finely tuned, requiring more frequent upkeep, but definitely having a high-tech edge, particularly in the areas of radar and missile guidance. Interviews with pilots reveal a very different outlook between the two countries on training goals.