When forces in the capital Baba Yaga stepped on a tail more terrible and darker than herself, Baba Yaga decided to hide in her homeland, in the village of Mukhomonovka. In order to regain strength and “youth”, she needs to quarrel and separate Tanyushka from Ilyusha, two bright and joyful children living in this village. And thereby prove that there was no love, fidelity, or friendship left on Earth ...