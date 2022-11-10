Novel in letters

Not Available

Young poet Tatiana comes to Moscow to enter the literary Institute. Capital meets her surly: first, a cheating taxi driver, then her trying to steal. Everything is changed by a chance meeting with a young architect Denis, who offered to drive a confused girl. A five-minute conversation in the car creates a miracle: two strange, not from this world-a poet and a hapless architect — understand that they have found each other. Here it is — happiness? But the heroes lose each other in the big city. For Tanya begins a black stripe. She does not enter the Institute and goes to work as a housekeeper.