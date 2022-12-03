Not Available

Drum has a violent childhood and his mother goes missing in the ocean when they try to escape from the village. Then a car hits his father in front of him while his Chinese girlfriend is killed in a riot. When he grows up, he works as a crime reporter and writes a novel that becomes a bestseller and is sought after by a student, Air Sunyi (Lola Amaria), for her thesis subject. Then Air contacts Drum, in his beach house. But then she gets tied up as apparently, Drum is using Air to find his mother's face. Air fights back and bites Drum's finger off. In the VCD, this particular scene is not shown due to censorship. The story ends when Air receives a package from Drum containing the novel, "Novel Tanpa Huruf R".