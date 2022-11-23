Not Available

Marianne Brunner, a 39-year old housewife, lives with her husband Paul and their daughter Yvonne in a middle-class suburb of Switzerland. Everyday routines govern their lives – until the day Marianne wins 2.9 million Swiss Francs in the lottery. Initially, the family try to keep their luck a secret from friends and neighbours, but as the temptation to spend the cash becomes too big, news of their luck spreads and throws the family into a vortex of envy and malice. The Brunners' quiet life is thrown off course, never to be the same again.