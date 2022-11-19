Not Available

"November Moon" is a timeless and compelling love story set against the backdrop of Nazi-occupied France. On the brink of war and in the face of escalating anti-Jewish activity, November has fled her native Germany for the relative safety of Paris. There, she meets and falls in love with Ferial, a fiercely patriotic young French woman. Amid a series of life-changing wartime events, they are challenged by their extraordinary circumstances to realize their truest selves and to live - or die - by those choices.