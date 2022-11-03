Novemberlight

Not Available

Due to excessive rainfall, the Land van Maas en Waal is threatened with flooding. Whereas all villagers have been evacuated, stoic old Jacoba refuses to vacate her little house on the dyke. Filled with a longing for death, she sits and waits for the dykes to give way. She kills time by listening to the radio alerts, by reading the Bible and by praying to God to hurry up. Until she is disturbed by the arrival of her 12-year-old granddaughter Fleur, who foils her plan. Gradually, the film unravels the reason for the old woman's peculiar behaviour, at the bottom of which lie indigestable past events. Despite attempts to get rid of Fleur, the unyielding girl is determined not to abandon her grandma. The confrontation with her grandchild forces the elderly lady to reconsider her intention.