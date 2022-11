Not Available

The End Records has set an August 5 release date for NOVEMBERS DOOM's first live DVD, "The Novella Vosselaar: Live in Belgium". The show was recorded on November 10, 2007 in Vosselaar, Belgium at the Biebob in front of a capacity audience. The set list covered material from most of the band's current and back catalog, ranging from the fast and heavy to the slow ballads. The set was chosen to cover all aspects of the group's musical directions.