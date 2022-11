Not Available

Novemberinte Nashtam (English: November's Loss) is a 1982 Malayalam romantic drama film written and directed by P. Padmarajan. It stars Madhavi, Ramachandran, Prathap Pothan and Surekha in the lead roles. The film is about a girl's emotional turmoil after a breakup and her ever supportive brother and how they try to get through the difficult period.