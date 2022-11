Not Available

Arturo , a successful restaurateur, having an affair with his assistant Cristal, tells her that he will reveal the extent of their relationship to his wife Paz. Not long after Cristal starts dreaming of life as a housewife, their plans fall through. In revenge, Cristal focuses on Arturo's son, Arturito. She will endeavor to make Arturito her bridegroom at Arturo's expense, in all senses.