After an injury, Graham suffers from short-term memory loss, which causes him to fall back into the abyss of amnesia every 10 minutes. Those around him both profit and suffer from his condition -- his sex-crazed boss, Sabine, tricks him into regular trysts, while his family tries to come to terms with the situation. But when temp Irene starts working at Graham's company, they fall into an affair that begins to make a mark on his memory.