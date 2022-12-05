Novo, novo vrijeme

Not Available

"Croatia 2000 - Who Wants To Be A President" is a feature-length documentary film about dramatic political events that occurred in the period between the death of Croatian president Franjo Tudjman and the victory of Stipe Mesić in the presidential elections. Incessantly following (sometimes with ten cameras) the most influential figures in Croatian political life, cameras witnessed the moments of their biggest battle, their greatest victory and crushing defeat, and days of great strain, passion and political combat.