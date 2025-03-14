2025

Nathan Caine was born with the rare disorder CIPA (Congenital Insensitivity to Pain), which means he does not feel physical pain. He grew up a sheltered child, learning to blend his food so he would not unwittingly chew off his own tongue, and he learned to wear a timer to remind himself when to go to the bathroom. But when his bank is robbed and his new love taken hostage, his affliction becomes his greatest strength as he sets out to rescue her.