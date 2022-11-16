Novogodnie priklyucheniya Dzhinglikov

Not Available

The Jingliks were unlucky twice: they got a very lazy Santa Claus, and someone stole a decorated Christmas tree from the main square of the city. No Christmas tree - no New Year. But Pankrat, the smartest of the Jingliks, is not lost. He believes that the villain can be caught and return the holiday. There is very little time left until midnight, and the countdown has already begun. In the investigation, he is assisted by three brother-detective, who confuse everything even more. Now, it seems, only a real miracle will help.