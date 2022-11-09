Novogodniy remont

Not Available

A Russian, a Jew and an Armenian came to Margarita to help her with some household repairs. But then came another surprise - a Black American who was determined on proposing to her. A Russian member of the State Duma, a Jewish teacher and an Armenian restaurateur decided they cannot possibly let her leave for the United States. It might be hard to persuade her to stay, but it’s not in the nature of people in Russia to give up easily. That day turned into night, which turned into morning and divided Margarita’s life into ‘before’ and ‘after’. After her guests almost crashed the apartment that they were supposed to help fix, Margarita understood that men are interested in many things - sex, politics, nationalism, internationalism, anarchy, family values, philosophical questions about the meaning of the world - but not in home repairs. And it is only in the end that she sees: men who are special do exist - but you have to look carefully…