Now, Curiosity about the World (2018) consists of 80 B&W photographic film slides shot in an underground aquarium and on a rooftop of an infamous high-rise in Seoul. The enlarged sea creatures are superimposed over bird’s eye views of the city and silhouettes of visitors, engendering a haunting clash of the oceanic depth and ether, nature and modernity. Interwoven with extracts from Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, these unearthly imageries unfurl, as the artists describe, a new narrative of “a submarine that pierces across the 21st-century metropolis.”