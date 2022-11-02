Now & Forever

Against a backdrop of clashing cultures, John Myron and Angela Wilson find each other and over the years form a powerful bond. One tragic night, John rescues Angela from a wicked act of betrayal. Faced with its aftermath, Angela flees town, unaware that she has put into motion a dramatic and intense string of events that will forever change the course of their lives. Harboring a secret, John guides Angela to a shocking realization that will uncover the past. A dramatic contemporary love story combining elements of spirituality, heart and integrity.
|Mia Kirshner
|Young John Myron
|Adam Beach
|John Myron
|Gordon Tootoosis
|Ghost Fox
|Simon Baker
|Young John Myron
|Theresa Russell
|Dori Wilson
|Gabriel Olds
|T.J. Bolt
