Now & Forever

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Against a backdrop of clashing cultures, John Myron and Angela Wilson find each other and over the years form a powerful bond. One tragic night, John rescues Angela from a wicked act of betrayal. Faced with its aftermath, Angela flees town, unaware that she has put into motion a dramatic and intense string of events that will forever change the course of their lives. Harboring a secret, John guides Angela to a shocking realization that will uncover the past. A dramatic contemporary love story combining elements of spirituality, heart and integrity.

Cast

Mia KirshnerYoung John Myron
Adam BeachJohn Myron
Gordon TootoosisGhost Fox
Simon BakerYoung John Myron
Theresa RussellDori Wilson
Gabriel OldsT.J. Bolt

