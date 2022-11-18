Now I'm Thirteen

Not Available

Ma Aye Kaung is girl who was born during the reign of military government. Now she is living in middle part of Myanmar. Her father is an alcoholic and neglects family duties. At the age of nine, she started as a child labour. Now she is thirteen and a herd of goats. Ma Aye Kaung wants to read and write. Though the primary education is free but she had no chance of schooling. Now our country in the political transition period too, the girls like her, have no chance of going to school.