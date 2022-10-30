Not Available

Now Now: Jordy Smith

    Jordy Smith stormed onto the World Tour with no apologies and no prisoners. Since first pulling on a 'Smith' jersey, he's cried after home victories (J-Bay), accomplished personal goals (winning outside South Africa, in Rio), clocked 10s (everywhere) and shown us all how endearing the transition from cocky benchwarmer to graceful batsman can really be. Watching all 6'3" of him hospitalise a beachbreak end section or man-handle a Cloudbreak freight train with equal panache will steal your breath.

