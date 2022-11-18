Now That April's Here

Not Available

An anthology based on the works of Canadian author Morley Callaghan “Silk Stockings” is about a shy teenager buying a gift out of love for his landlady’s daughter only to be disappointed in his affections. “Rocking Chair” is about a widower rebuffing his late wife’s friendship out of loyalty. “The Rejected One” is about a humble shop girl being insulted and scorned over supper by her rich boyfriend’s family. “A Sick Call” is about young woman returning to Catholicism on her sickbed over the objections of her Protestant husband, who fears religion will come between them during a priest’s visit.